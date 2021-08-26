COVID-19

Aug 26, 2021

The Shoe Project returns to the stage in Toronto to celebrate the best of its stories in the past decade. This is a celebration of 10 years and over 200 women who have taken part in workshops and performed on stage. 

The Shoe Project is directed by alumna Cordelia Tang and coordinated by newcomer women in six chapters from Halifax to Vancouver. Performers are being mentored by senior theatre artists and writers.

Women from all chapters come together for the first time. You’ll hear from women originally from Afghanistan, Turkey, Iran, Syria, Russia, Kosovo, China, Cameroon, Tibet, and Israel are being coached by voice teacher Sarah Weatherwax. Filmmaker Reem Morsi will direct the filming of the event where Sultans of String, a 3-time Juno-nominated and Billboard charting band will perform.

Come to be inspired by our alumnae from Halifax, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, Canmore and Vancouver as they share their shoe stories and successes in journeying to Canada for better lives.

Join us on September 12, 2021, at 2 pm (EDT) at Daniels Spectrum Theatre, Toronto. If you can’t join us in person, join us virtually. We’ll also be streaming live. 

Link for live streaming: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/best-of-the-shoe-project-live-streaming-tickets-166132991249?aff=Twitter

The Shoe Project is a Canadian charity founded by Canadian novelist Katherine Govier and incubated at the Bata Shoe Museum in 2011. 

“Shoes accompany us on all our journeys. They say who we are, where we came from and where we are going.”–Katherine Govier

Venue Name - Daniels Spectrum

Event Price - $20.00

Sun, Sep 12th, 2021 @ 02:00 PM
to 04:00 PM

585 Dundas Street East, Online Event

Concert or Performance

Theatre

Daniels Spectrum

