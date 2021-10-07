Best Stand-Up Set

Comedy Nuggets stand-up comedy with Blair Brown, Amanda Custodio, Carolina DG, Angela Maiorano-Thurston, Keith Pedro and host Luke Lynndale. Oct 28 at 8 pm $25, adv $20. https://comedybar.ca/shows/best-stand-up-set2?ev=2021-10-28

ABOUT COMEDY BAR

Comedy Bar is a basement venue with 16 steps to the entrance. Washrooms are located on the main floor of the venue. There are two theatre spaces. Please be sure to confirm which theatre you should be in when you pick up your ticket at box office. Seating is general admission. Please be sure to arrive at least 30 minutes ahead of show start time to be sure you get the seats(s) of your choice

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

COMEDY BAR LOCATION

Comedy Bar is located at 945 Bloor West between Ossington and Dovercourt on the south side. (directly across from the Delaware exit of the Ossington TTC)

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

COVID 19 PROCEDURES

– All protocols followed.

– The Government of Ontario requires legitimate proof of double vaccination to be shown upon entry, you will need to show this proof if you are attending the show.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

QUESTIONS/CONCERNS/ADDITIONAL REQUESTS

If you require any further information or have any concerns or specific venue needs for the event please call 416-551-6540 or email boxoffice@comedybar.ca to reserve.

——

Follow Comedy Nuggets:

FB: ww.facebook.com/comedynuggets/

IG: ww.instagram.com/comedynuggets/