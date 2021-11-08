Best Stand-Up Set

Comedy Nuggets presents stand-up comedy with host Allie Banks ,Thomas Patrice, Jordan Trafford, Sashka DC, Luke Lynndale and Leonard Chan.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

COVID 19 PROCEDURES

– All protocols followed.

– The Government of Ontario requires legitimate proof of double vaccination to be shown upon entry, you will need to show this proof if you are attending the show.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

QUESTIONS/CONCERNS/ADDITIONAL REQUESTS

If you require any further information or have any concerns or specific venue needs for the event please call 416-551-6540 or email boxoffice@comedybar.ca to reserve.