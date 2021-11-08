New restaurants

Best Movies on Netflix

Best Stand-Up Set

Comedy Nuggets presents stand-up comedy with host Allie Banks ,Thomas Patrice, Jordan Trafford, Sashka DC, Luke Lynndale and Leonard Chan. -.

Nov 8, 2021

Best Stand-Up Set

22 22 people viewed this event.

Comedy Nuggets presents stand-up comedy with host Allie Banks ,Thomas Patrice, Jordan Trafford, Sashka DC, Luke Lynndale and Leonard Chan.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
COVID 19 PROCEDURES
– All protocols followed.
– The Government of Ontario requires legitimate proof of double vaccination to be shown upon entry, you will need to show this proof if you are attending the show.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
QUESTIONS/CONCERNS/ADDITIONAL REQUESTS
If you require any further information or have any concerns or specific venue needs for the event please call 416-551-6540 or email boxoffice@comedybar.ca to reserve.

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $20 pre-sale/online | $25 at the door.

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time
Mon, Nov 22nd, 2021 @ 08:00 PM to
Thu, Nov 25th, 2021 @ 09:30 PM

Location
Comedy Bar

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine