Comedy Nuggets presents an evening of hilarious stand-up comedy. The show features a lineup of comedians delivering their best set.

“If you lose the power to laugh, you lose the power to think.” – Clarence Darrow

Catch comedians doing their best. Guaranteed laughs!

HOST

Tamara Shevon

Featuring Keesha Brownie, Roby Hollywood, Matt Henry, Hoodo Hersi and Daniel Woodrow.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

TICKETS: $23 pre-sale/online | $26 at the door

www.comedybar.ca

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Comedy Nuggets upcoming shows

– February 27: Comedy Jam

– February 28: Bring It!

– March 4: Comedy of Toronto

– March 4: Hottest Stand-Up Comedy Show in Toronto

– March 11: Best Damn Stand-Up Comedy Show

– March 14: Kamikaze Komedy

– March 17: Best Stand-Up Set

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Comedy Nuggets

www.comedynuggets.com

FB: ww.facebook.com/comedynuggets/

IG: ww.instagram.com/comedynuggets/

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

ABOUT COMEDY BAR

Comedy Bar is a basement venue with 16 steps to the entrance. Washrooms are located on the main floor of the venue. There are two theatre spaces. Please be sure to confirm which theatre you should be in when you pick up your ticket at box office. Seating is general admission. Please be sure to arrive at least 30 minutes ahead of show start time to be sure you get the seats(s) of your choice.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

COMEDY BAR LOCATION

Comedy Bar is located at 945 Bloor West between Ossington and Dovercourt on the south side. (directly across from the Delaware exit of the Ossington TTC)

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

COVID 19 PROCEDURES

– All protocols followed.

– The Government of Ontario requires legitimate proof of double vaccination to be shown upon entry, you will need to show this proof if you are attending the show.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

QUESTIONS/CONCERNS/ADDITIONAL REQUESTS

If you require any further information or have any concerns or specific venue needs for the event please call 416-551-6540 or email boxoffice@comedybar.ca to reserve.