Beyond B-Side Open Mic 3 @ THE MIX feat. Eden Frenkel

We’re proud to announce, beyond the yestermics of yore @ B-Side, Remix, and The Boat, *THE NEW WEDNESDAY OPEN MIC IN TORONTO* brought to you by themix669.com , a successor venue to Remix, at the site of the former B-Side!

7PM in-person signup

8PM Feature Performer:

$5 COVER, FEATURE @ 8, JAM @ MIDNIGHT

Graves Into Gardens (Eden Frenkel)

@edenfrenkel12

9PM Open Mic Performers

MIDNIGHT: CHAOS JAM

$5 cover is waived for performers who advertise a 15-min spot one week in advance on social media, arranged in person! No more guessing what time your friends should come to see your set!

Host: Adam Golding

Sound: Pavlus Cassian

Venue: TheMix669.com

** ALL GENRES WELCOME **

** COMEDY, POLITICS, & SPOKEN-WORD WELCOME **

NO POLYPHOBIA, CLASSISM, RACISM, SEXISM, HOMOPHOBIA, BIPHOBIA, TRANSPHOBIA, QUEERPHOBIA, BULLSHIT, LIES, OR INSINCERITY