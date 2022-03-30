Beyond B-Side Open Mic 4 @ THE MIX feat. Julia Freeflow

- News
We’re proud to announce, beyond the yestermics of yore @ B-Side, Remix, and The Boat, *THE NEW WEDNESDAY OPEN MIC IN TORONTO* brought to you by themix669.com , a successor venue to Remix, at the site of the former B-Side!
7PM in-person signup
8PM Feature Performer:
Julia Freeflow
@juliafreeflow
9PM Open Mic Performers
MIDNIGHT: CHAOS JAM
$5 cover is waived for performers who advertise a 15-min spot one week in advance on social media, arranged in person! No more guessing what time your friends should come to see your set!
Host: Adam Golding
Sound: Pavlus Cassian
Venue: TheMix669.com
** ALL GENRES WELCOME **
** COMEDY, POLITICS, & SPOKEN-WORD WELCOME **
NO POLYPHOBIA, CLASSISM, RACISM, SEXISM, HOMOPHOBIA, BIPHOBIA, TRANSPHOBIA, QUEERPHOBIA, BULLSHIT, LIES, OR INSINCERITY
Location Address - 669 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G1B9
Event Price - $5