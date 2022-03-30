Readers' Choice 2021

Beyond B-Side Open Mic 4 @ THE MIX feat. Julia Freeflow

Mar 30, 2022

6 6 people viewed this event.

We’re proud to announce, beyond the yestermics of yore @ B-Side, Remix, and The Boat, *THE NEW WEDNESDAY OPEN MIC IN TORONTO* brought to you by themix669.com , a successor venue to Remix, at the site of the former B-Side!

7PM in-person signup
8PM Feature Performer:

Julia Freeflow
@juliafreeflow

9PM Open Mic Performers
MIDNIGHT: CHAOS JAM

$5 cover is waived for performers who advertise a 15-min spot one week in advance on social media, arranged in person! No more guessing what time your friends should come to see your set!

Host: Adam Golding
Sound: Pavlus Cassian
Venue: TheMix669.com

** ALL GENRES WELCOME **

** COMEDY, POLITICS, & SPOKEN-WORD WELCOME **
NO POLYPHOBIA, CLASSISM, RACISM, SEXISM, HOMOPHOBIA, BIPHOBIA, TRANSPHOBIA, QUEERPHOBIA, BULLSHIT, LIES, OR INSINCERITY

Additional Details

Location Address - 669 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G1B9

Event Price - $5

Date And Time

Wed, Apr 6th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to Thu, Apr 7th, 2022 @ 12:00 AM

Location

B-Side Lounge

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music
 
