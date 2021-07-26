COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

BFF Variety Hour

Celebrate Comedy Bar's official reopening with an all-star line up of comedy including sketch, stand-up, drag and more with Tom.

Jul 26, 2021

BFF Variety Hour

2 2 people viewed this event.

Celebrate Comedy Bar’s official reopening with an all-star line up of comedy including sketch, stand-up, drag and more with Tom Hearn, Sashka DC, Brendan D’Souza, Al Val and Viza Decline. Aug 6 at 8 pm. $40, tickets only available in pairs. Reserve https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14462

Additional Details

Location - Comedy Bar

Date And Time
2021-08-06 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-08-06 @ 09:30 PM

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Location Page

Comedy Bar

Share With Friends