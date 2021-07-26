BFF Variety Hour

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Celebrate Comedy Bar's official reopening with an all-star line up of comedy including sketch, stand-up, drag and more with Tom.
Celebrate Comedy Bar’s official reopening with an all-star line up of comedy including sketch, stand-up, drag and more with Tom Hearn, Sashka DC, Brendan D’Souza, Al Val and Viza Decline. Aug 6 at 8 pm. $40, tickets only available in pairs. Reserve https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14462
Location - Comedy Bar