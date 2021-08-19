BFF Variety Hour

- News
Hot Girl Summer’s OVER, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop being HOT! And nothing is hotter than HAVING A LAUGH with your best friends! Join us for a fire lineup that’s sure to cure your autumn blues! We’ve got sketch! We’ve got stand up! We’ve got music! We’ll play games! We’ll become BEST FRIENDS FOREVER!
Bring your BFF and come have a laugh with us!
Featuring:
ANDREW JOHNSTON
COKO & DAPHNEY
ANESTI DANELIS
ALAN SHANE LEWIS
ANDREA MARSTON
Hosted by
SUSAN WAYCIK
———-
Sep 3 at 9 pm. $20/person. https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14605
***Important Ticket Info:
ADVANCE TICKETS ARE ONLY AVAILABLE IN PAIRS. ONE TICKET IS VALID FOR 2 PERSONS – If you require an odd number of tickets, please contact boxoffice@comedybar.ca
Event Price - $20 per person
Location - Comedy Bar
Your Email Address - susan@waycikproductions.com
Venue Address - 945 Bloor St W, Toronto ON