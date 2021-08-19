BFF Variety Hour

Hot Girl Summer’s OVER, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop being HOT! And nothing is hotter than HAVING A LAUGH with your best friends! Join us for a fire lineup that’s sure to cure your autumn blues! We’ve got sketch! We’ve got stand up! We’ve got music! We’ll play games! We’ll become BEST FRIENDS FOREVER!

Bring your BFF and come have a laugh with us!

Featuring:

ANDREW JOHNSTON

COKO & DAPHNEY

ANESTI DANELIS

ALAN SHANE LEWIS

ANDREA MARSTON

Hosted by

SUSAN WAYCIK

———-

Sep 3 at 9 pm. $20/person. https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14605

***Important Ticket Info:

ADVANCE TICKETS ARE ONLY AVAILABLE IN PAIRS. ONE TICKET IS VALID FOR 2 PERSONS – If you require an odd number of tickets, please contact boxoffice@comedybar.ca