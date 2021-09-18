BFF Variety Hour

Sweater weather comedy with Kirsten Rasmussen, Amar Singh, Allie Pearse, Gillian Bartolucci, Ajahnis Charley and host Susan Waycik. Oct 1 at 9 pm. $40 for two. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14757

——-

***Important Ticket Info:

ADVANCE TICKETS ARE ONLY AVAILABLE IN PAIRS. ONE TICKET IS VALID FOR 2 PERSONS – If you require an odd number of tickets, please contact boxoffice@comedybar.ca