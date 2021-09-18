BFF Variety Hour

Election

Sep 18, 2021

Sweater weather comedy with Kirsten Rasmussen, Amar Singh, Allie Pearse, Gillian Bartolucci, Ajahnis Charley and host Susan Waycik. Oct 1 at 9 pm. $40 for two. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14757

***Important Ticket Info:
ADVANCE TICKETS ARE ONLY AVAILABLE IN PAIRS. ONE TICKET IS VALID FOR 2 PERSONS – If you require an odd number of tickets, please contact boxoffice@comedybar.ca

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time
Fri, Oct 1st, 2021 @ 09:00 PM to
to 10:30 PM

Location
Comedy Bar

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Event Tags

