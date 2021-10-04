Readers' Choice 2021

Showcase of queer comedians celebrating the best bisexual, pansexual & sexually fluid voices with Bo Flowers, Daphney Joseph, Foad HP,.

Oct 4, 2021

Bi-Pandemonium

Showcase of queer comedians celebrating the best bisexual, pansexual & sexually fluid voices with Bo Flowers, Daphney Joseph, Foad HP, Tara Henderson, Tricia Black and host Susan Waycik. Oct 19 at 8 pm. $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. https://comedybar.ca/shows/bi-pandemonium-1

