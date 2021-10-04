- News
Showcase of queer comedians celebrating the best bisexual, pansexual & sexually fluid voices with Bo Flowers, Daphney Joseph, Foad HP, Tara Henderson, Tricia Black and host Susan Waycik. Oct 19 at 8 pm. $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. https://comedybar.ca/shows/bi-pandemonium-1
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $20 per person
