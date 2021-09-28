- News
Check your brain at the door! Dan Rosen is hosting a Big Dumb Show at Comedy Bar, featuring award-winning goofballs who’ve been entertaining audiences across the country! Oct 8 at 7 pm. $20-$25. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. comedybar.ca.
Oliver Georgiou (Second City)
Mahjong Mafia (Bad Dog)
1623 (Toronto Sketchfest)
Mike Payne (2018 Etobicoke’s Top Comic winner, Yuk Yuk’s, Absolute Comedy)
Location Address - 945 Bloor Street West
Event Price - $20 online, $25 at the door