Big Dumb Show

Sep 28, 2021

Big Dumb Show

Check your brain at the door! Dan Rosen is hosting a Big Dumb Show at Comedy Bar, featuring award-winning goofballs who’ve been entertaining audiences across the country! Oct 8 at 7 pm. $20-$25. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. comedybar.ca.

Oliver Georgiou (Second City)
Mahjong Mafia (Bad Dog)
1623 (Toronto Sketchfest)
Mike Payne (2018 Etobicoke’s Top Comic winner, Yuk Yuk’s, Absolute Comedy)

Location Address - 945 Bloor Street West

Event Price - $20 online, $25 at the door

Fri, Oct 8th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
to 08:30 PM

Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy

