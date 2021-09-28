Check your brain at the door! Dan Rosen is hosting a Big Dumb Show at Comedy Bar, featuring award-winning goofballs who’ve been entertaining audiences across the country! Oct 8 at 7 pm. $20-$25. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. comedybar.ca.

Oliver Georgiou (Second City)

Mahjong Mafia (Bad Dog)

1623 (Toronto Sketchfest)

Mike Payne (2018 Etobicoke’s Top Comic winner, Yuk Yuk’s, Absolute Comedy)