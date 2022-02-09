Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Big Dumb Show

Feb 9, 2022

Big Dumb Show

15 15 people viewed this event.

Check your brain at the door! Dan Rosen (Game of Crohn’s) is hosting a Big Dumb Show at Comedy Bar, featuring award-winning goofballs who’ve been entertaining audiences across the country!

Headlined by Al Val (Just For Laughs, 2020’s Breakout Comic of the Year)

Featuring:
Daniel Woodrow (Unknown Comedy Club, Brantford Comedy Festival winner)
Allie Pearse (Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Letterkenny)
Jon Blair (This Hour Has 22 Minutes)
Sashka DC (Host of Anxiety Noir)

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor Street West

Event Price - $20 online, $25 at the door

Date And Time

Sat, Mar 5th, 2022 @ 7:00 PM
to 08:30 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine