Check your brain at the door! Dan Rosen (Game of Crohn’s) is hosting a Big Dumb Show at Comedy Bar, featuring award-winning goofballs who’ve been entertaining audiences across the country!
Headlined by Al Val (Just For Laughs, 2020’s Breakout Comic of the Year)
Featuring:
Daniel Woodrow (Unknown Comedy Club, Brantford Comedy Festival winner)
Allie Pearse (Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Letterkenny)
Jon Blair (This Hour Has 22 Minutes)
Sashka DC (Host of Anxiety Noir)
Location Address - 945 Bloor Street West
Event Price - $20 online, $25 at the door