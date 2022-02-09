Check your brain at the door! Dan Rosen (Game of Crohn’s) is hosting a Big Dumb Show at Comedy Bar, featuring award-winning goofballs who’ve been entertaining audiences across the country!

Headlined by Al Val (Just For Laughs, 2020’s Breakout Comic of the Year)

Featuring:

Daniel Woodrow (Unknown Comedy Club, Brantford Comedy Festival winner)

Allie Pearse (Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Letterkenny)

Jon Blair (This Hour Has 22 Minutes)

Sashka DC (Host of Anxiety Noir)