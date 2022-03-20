Big Dumb Show

- News
Check your brain at the door, cuz Dan Rosen is hosting a silly show featuring the funniest comedic performers in the city! Headlined by 2-MAN NO-SHOW (2-time winner Toronto’s Best Improv Troupe)
Featuring: Rush Kazi (JFL42, Asian Comedy All-Stars), Sebastian Fazio (Marvel vs DC Roasts), Alexander Brovedani (Toronto Batman), Meow Meow (Second City).
April 2, 7 pm, at Comedy Bar.
Location Address - 945 Bloor Street West
Event Price - $20 online, $25 at the door