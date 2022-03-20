Readers' Choice 2021

Mar 20, 2022

Big Dumb Show

8 8 people viewed this event.

Check your brain at the door, cuz Dan Rosen is hosting a silly show featuring the funniest comedic performers in the city! Headlined by 2-MAN NO-SHOW (2-time winner Toronto’s Best Improv Troupe)

Featuring: Rush Kazi (JFL42, Asian Comedy All-Stars), Sebastian Fazio (Marvel vs DC Roasts), Alexander Brovedani (Toronto Batman), Meow Meow (Second City).

April 2, 7 pm, at Comedy Bar.

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor Street West

Event Price - $20 online, $25 at the door

Date And Time

Sat, Apr 2nd, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 08:30 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

