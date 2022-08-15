Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 15, 2022

Big Dumb Show

Check your brain at the door, cuz Dan Rosen is hosting a silly show featuring the funniest comedians in Toronto!

Headliner is Carol Zoccoli! (Netflix, How To Beat Up Any Man)

Featuring:
Justin Shaw (Opened for Fortune Feimster, Mike Birbiglia)
Keith Andrews (Yuk Yuks, Comedy Night TOnight)
Bleak (The Sketchersons, Toronto Sketchfest)
Ashwyn Singh (The Variety Hour, Burbank Comedy Festival)

Sep 3 at 7 pm. $20 online, $25 at the door. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West

Location Address - 945 Bloor Street West, Toronto, ON M6H 1L5

Event Price - $20 online, $25 at the door

Sat, Sep 3rd, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 08:30 PM

Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy

