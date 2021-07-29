BIGLAKE Fest 2021: Global Grooves Opening Night

Back by popular demand, renowned brother-sister duo Cheng2 returns to Wellington to wow their audiences with their “tremendous mastery of their instruments” and “range of expression and depth of presentation that really belongs to the finest.” Bryan Cheng plays the Canada Council for the Arts 1696 “Bonjour” Stradivari, here is a chance to hear it in a quintessential barnyard County setting. We invite you to experience the exquisite sounds of this masterful duo and priceless instrument in Cold Creek’s charming barn, and enjoy a musical journey around the globe.