Bill Burns: The Salt, the Donkey, the Goats, the Honey

There will be a donkey. There will be a brass band. There will be goats, a bag of salt, a beekeeper, artists, an MC and a honey spinning centrifuge.

The Salt, the Donkey, the Goats, the Honey is part of a slow performance that will take place at the Oculus Pavilion in Toronto’s South Humber Park, along the Humber River Recreational Trail on Friday, October 8, 2021, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM. (Rain date: October 15, 2021) The performance will include a procession of musicians, goats, farmers, beekeepers and a donkey. The musicians will play songs about milk, honey, donkeys, container ships and campfires. At the end of the day, Burns will mix the milk and honey and salt together. He calls this the “Mixing of Milk and Honey and Salt.”

Trail Access: Stephen Dr. and Cloverhill Rd, Toronto, ON M8Y 1T2

Registration is not required. COVID/ Public Health guidelines in effect.

Burns began his slow performance, otherwise called The Great Donkey Walk or The Great Trade at Amden Switzerland, in September 2018. With the help of two donkeys, he carried salt from the local salt mine up some gentle slopes in the Swiss Alps, so this project began. On the way up the mountain, he traded some salt for apples at the orchard, and then he traded apples for honey at the beekeeper’s house. At the top of the mountain, he served apples drizzled with honey and a pinch of salt. It was Rosh Hashanah, so the timing was good.

Bill Burns is an artist and the artistic director of the Big Pond Small Fish Laboratory in Toronto. His work has been featured in solo exhibitions at the ICA, London, the KW, Berlin and MOCA, Toronto, and in thematic shows at the Museum of Modern Art, New York, Seoul Museum of Art, Seoul, and the Stedelijk Museum, Amsterdam. http://billburnsprojects.com