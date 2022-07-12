Toronto, ON, Canada – Billy & The Dreamerz, a new original musical with book & music by Neil Coombs & Grace Kosaka, starring Ma-Anne Dionisio (lead of Miss Saigon, Toronto, London West End), has four remaining showcase performances at the Toronto Fringe Festival.

“The depth of emotion that Ma-Anne brings to the character of Elsie, named after my Mum, is incredible” said Author Neil Coombs.

Set in the UK of the 1980s, four young immigrants try to find their way in a white, working class town. These tropical fish out of water, find their purpose in music. When they win a national music contest, they are awarded the ultimate prize – a tour of the USA. When tragedy strikes, they must navigate between opportunity & obligation.

Performance Times: Thurs Jul 14th – 1:30pm ASL performance, Thurs Jul 14th – 7:30pm Busking on Postscript Patio, Fri Jul 15th – 3:00pm, Sat Jul 16th – 8:00pm, Sun Jul 17th – 5pm

Location: Ada Slaight Hall, 585 Dundas St E, Toronto, M5A 2B7

Tickets available at

https://fringetoronto.com/fringe/show/billy-dreamerz

Billy & the Dreamerz is produced by Kosaka, Executive Produced by Cody Lassen, and General Managed by KGM Theatricals.