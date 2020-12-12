Canada’s first festival with an all Black, Indigenous, and POC line up.

Two nights of virtual live performances presented by four independent collectives, BIPOC Fest 2020 showcases 20 of the next biggest names in Canadian music.

This festival supports the movement towards equal opportunity within Canada’s mainstream music industry.

Ticket proceeds go directly to performers, collectives, and VIBE Arts, a charitable arts organization servicing marginalized youth in Toronto.

Performances by Lane Webber, No Tourists, Nicole Chambers, Sara Kae, Red Rhythm & Blues, Tremayne, 4TwnTy, Sakako, Malaika Khadijaa, Peach Luffe, Shanuka, Estyr, Elyssa Plaza, Angela Apigo, Natasha Fisher, noiir, THEHONESTGUY, GETCHNAH, Geneva Lei and Courtney Taylor. Dec 19 and 20, 7-9:30 pm. $15. https://artery.is/showcases/bipoc-fest-2020

Ticket purchase gives you access to two nights of live performances, plus an automatic entry to our giveaways generously provided by Long and McQuade, Underground Dance – Toronto, and Exclucity!

Live stream link will be emailed to all attendees each night of the festival.

Presented by Arts from Home, Serious Betty, Luminary and ENSO.

*We understand the term ‘BIPOC’ in itself does not do justice in addressing intersectionality.