Citadel + Compagnie present the Citadel LIVE livestream performance based on Syreeta Hector’s relationship to race, and her experiences in classical ballet, Black Ballerina is a powerful exploration of the nuances within one’s identity, and the unconscious ways that we all try to fit in. Choreographed and performed by Syreeta Hector. Nov 27 at 7 pm. Free.

Limited time replay available until November 28 at midnight. https://www.citadelcie.com/black-ballerina