Black Joy: A Celebration

Join the YMCA for a celebration of arts and culture in Black communities across the GTA. The event will include song, dance, drumming and a very special performance by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra featuring the groundbreaking works of Black classical composers.

All are welcome.

This is a virtual event presented by the YMCA of Greater Toronto during Black History Month 2021.

Date: February 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Live Stream on YouTube
For more information and to tune in click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nu0rXKSSw9c&feature=youtu.be

 

