Black Sheep Comedy Featuring Elvira Kurt

Join Black Sheep Comedy for an insanely funny night of comedy featuring none other than Canadian comedy Icon ELVIRA KURT! Featuring Matt Henry, Arianne Tong and Emmet Morrison.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at door (if available). Doors open at 7:30, show starts at 8pm.

Elvira Kurt

Elvira Kurt, comedy legend, gay icon and freakin’ national treasure, has won all the awards: Canadian Screen Award, Canadian Comedy Award, a Cannes Film Festival Award!

She slays locally: Toronto Fringe Festival Patron’s Pick / NOW Magazine Top 5 and globally: World Film Fest: Gold. She’s a killer stand-up comic, sold out solo show knockout (Funny AF, Fearless, Homosexual Panic, Fired Up) and Second City veteran whose credits as star, host, guest, writer and or talent director are simply far too many to mention. Except for these: CBC’s The Debaters, Canada’s Drag Race, Baroness Von Sketch Show, The Great Canadian Baking Show, Master Chef Canada, SpinOff, Junior Chef Showdown, Sarah Off The Grid, Wall of Chefs, Iron Chef Canada, NickMom Night Out NYC, Degrassi, YTV’s The Game, George Stroumboulopoulos Tonight, Cook’d, Popcultured with Elvira Kurt, Four Weddings Canada, Best House, The Gayest Show Ever, This Hour Has 22 Minutes, Ellen DeGeneres’ HBO special, Just For Laughs, Winnipeg, Halifax, Sydney and Melbourne Comedy Festivals and, of course, Elvira’s unforgettable stint on both of CBC Radio’s hit show, ‘Q’ and, ‘q’.