Headliner Kyle Brownrigg, with Ernie Vicente and Zabrina Douglas. Sep 18 at 8 pm. $20. Also available online. Big Rock Brewery, 42 Liberty. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/black-sheep-comedy-big-rock-brewery-featuring-kyle-brownrigg-tickets-167616384117
Accessible venue.
Venue Address - 42 Liberty St, Toronto, ON M6K 3E7
Event Price - $20
Location - Big Rock Breweryt
Your Email Address - blacksheepstandupcomedy@gmail.com