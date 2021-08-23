COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Black Sheep Comedy

Headliner Kyle Brownrigg, with Ernie Vicente and Zabrina Douglas. Sep 18 at 8 pm. $20. Also available online. Big Rock.

Aug 23, 2021

Black Sheep Comedy

30 30 people viewed this event.

Headliner Kyle Brownrigg, with Ernie Vicente and Zabrina Douglas. Sep 18 at 8 pm. $20. Also available online. Big Rock Brewery, 42 Liberty. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/black-sheep-comedy-big-rock-brewery-featuring-kyle-brownrigg-tickets-167616384117

Accessible venue.

Additional Details

Venue Address - 42 Liberty St, Toronto, ON M6K 3E7

Event Price - $20

Location - Big Rock Breweryt

Your Email Address - blacksheepstandupcomedy@gmail.com

Date And Time
2021-09-18 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-09-18 @ 09:30 PM

Location
42 Liberty St, Toronto, ON M6K 3E7, Liberty Commons at Big Rock Brewery

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Location Page

Big Rock Breweryt

Share With Friends