Sep 27, 2021

Black Sheep Comedy

We are back at High Park Brewery with an insanely talented lineup! Your headliner for the evening is ALAN SHANE LEWIS (co-host of The Great Canadian Baking Show, Just For Laughs, CBC, NBA TV). Featuring Zabrina Douglas with special guests Rachel Manson and James O’Hara. Complimentary 12oz beer or pop at door. OR watch the show online!Oct 22 at 9:30 pm. $25, adv $20; $10 on Zoom. Tickets at eventbrite.ca.

 

Additional Details

Location Address - 839 Runnymede Road Toronto, ON M6N 3V8

Event Price - $20 in advance, $25 at door, $10 on Zoom

Date And Time
Fri, Oct 22nd, 2021 @ 09:30 PM
to 04:00 AM

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

