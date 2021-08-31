Black Sheep Comedy featuring Sean Cullen

Black Sheep Comedy is coming to the best brewery in High Park with an EPIC lineup.

Join headliner SEAN CULLEN with special guests Allie Pearse (JFL 2021 Standup & Pitch winner, Sirius XM, JFL Comedy 101 roast show), Tamara Shevon (NXNE, JFL42, Beijing Improv Comedy Festival) & Desiree Walsh (Breakfast Television, The Reel Abilities Film Festival Comedy Night)

Sep 17 at 8 pm. $10-$20. High Park Brewery, 839 Runnymede. Tickets at eventbrite.ca

Due to COVID, Black Sheep Comedy is being extremely careful to host a fun and safe night of laughs. Seating is extremely limited – tickets are available in singles and doubles. If there are more than two people in your party, email us and we’ll make sure to accommodate. There are two VIP tables of (up to) 10 seat. In addition to a complimentary 12oz beer or pop, each VIP guest will receive a special gift!

OR watch the show live from the comfort of your couch via Zoom!