Black Sheep Comedy New Year’s Eve

Join Black Sheep Comedy as we ring in the New Year with an incredible live comedy show! Featuring your headliner Leonard Chan with Al Val and Lars Classington. Doors open at 8:30 pm, show begins at 10 pm.

Your ticket covers:

Live comedy show (runtime 90 minutes), complimentary 12oz beer or pop, appetizer, raffle ticket, champagne at midnight.

You also have the option of adding a wristband for access to the open bar. Additional raffle tickets are also available for purchase.

Comedians:

Leonard Chan is a writer/comedian from Toronto, Canada.

As a comedian, he has been heard on CBC’s The Debaters, Laugh Out Loud, and Sirius/XM radio, published on CBC Comedy and The Beaverton, seen on stage at the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, the Halifax Comedy Festival, JFL42, worked with Ronny Chieng, Rhea Butcher, and Joel Kim Booster, and was one of the New Faces at Just For Laughs in Montreal.

Leonard is a writer and on air correspondent for This Hour Has 22 Minutes, and has an original comedy in development with CBC. He was one of five finalists selected for the CBC Originals Stand Up and Pitch contest at the Just For Laughs festival in 2018. He also spent a little time in the writer’s room for international TV hit Kim’s Convenience.

He has two degrees in chemical engineering which he now uses only as punchlines and an excessive (but still legal) number of cats.

Al Val

Despite the pandemic, Al Val has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the Canadian comedy scene. In the three short years since Al came out as trans she has made appearances at Just For Laughs, JFL NorthWest, Off-JFL/Zoofest, and has taped stand-up sets for CBC Gem (“New Wave of Standup”) and Crave TV (“The Stand-Up Show with Jon Dore”). A skilled improvisor, Al has taught both children and adults in the art of improvisation, host’s her own weekly solo stream-of-consciousness podcast “PodGis”, is graduate of Second City’s Conservatory Program, and one part of improv-rock musical duo “OverDude”, there’s no wonder this effervescent, multitalented whirlwind was voted by her peers as 2020’s “Breakout Comic of the Year” (in the ‘male’ category, no less – really stickin’ it to the fellas!).

Between her boundlessly high energy, vulnerable, clever, insightful perspective, and spontaneous, silly delivery, Al Val is surely a dynamic, exciting entertainer whose charm you will surely be unable to resist!

Lars Classington

Lars answered a Kijiji ad “So You Wanna Be a Comedian?” resulting in an exhilarating standup debut at YukYuks.

Three months later, he was the warmup act for comedy talk show “London Tonight with Jeff Leeson”, a role that expanded to writer, announcer, producer and standup tour opener for Jeff.

In 2012, Lars moved to Toronto for more standup opportunities and started working in TV & Film.

