Join Black Sheep Comedy via Zoom for some comedy from your couch featuring Dena Jackson, AJ Bate and Kelly Zemnikis. Nov 29 at 8 pm.Â

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/black-sheep-comedy-online-featuring-dena-jackson-friends-tickets-129343986345

This is a pay what you can event (suggested $10 per person or $20 per household). Reserve your ticket with the amount of your choosing and you will be sent the Zoom code one hour before the show starts.