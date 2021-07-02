Black Sheep Comedy Online in Support of Portage

Join Black Sheep Comedy Online and headliner Ian Sirota for our final event of the summer. This episode of comedy from your couch features an amazing lineup of comedians supporting an incredible cause. Tickets are donation based (suggested $15 per person or $25 per household) so pay what you can to laugh along with us. July 9 at 8 pm ET. Tickets at eventbrite.ca.

Your zoom link will be emailed to ticket holders one hour before showtime! Tax donation receipts are available to all registrants.

Your lineup: Headliner Ian Sirota, Che Durena, Luba Magnus, Desiree Walsh

Who is Portage? Portage is a Canadian non-profit organization that helps people suffering from substance abuse-related problems to overcome their dependencies and live healthy, happy, and productive lives. By providing drug addiction rehabilitation treatment, based on the therapeutic community approach, in various centres in Atlantic Canada, Quebec and Ontario, they have helped tens of thousands of people to take back control of their lives with specialised drug rehabilitation programs for adolescents, adults, pregnant women and mothers with children, the aboriginal community, adults with mental health issues, and individuals referred by the justice system.