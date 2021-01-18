NOW MagazineAll EventsBlack Sheep Comedy Online Featuring Nikki Payne

Live stand up comedy online right from the comfort of your couch with the hilarious Nikki Payne and special guests Kyle Brownrigg and Leonard Chan.

This is a pay what you can event (suggested $10 per person or $20 per household) so simply reserve your ticket with the amount of your choosing and you will receive the Zoom code one hour before the show starts. Jan 22 at 8 pm.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/black-sheep-comedy-online-featuring-nikki-payne-tickets-125350096513

Location - Virtual Event

 

2021-01-22 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-01-22 @ 09:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Comedy

Virtual Event

