Live stand up comedy online right from the comfort of your couch with the hilarious Nikki Payne and special guests Kyle Brownrigg and Leonard Chan.

This is a pay what you can event (suggested $10 per person or $20 per household) so simply reserve your ticket with the amount of your choosing and you will receive the Zoom code one hour before the show starts. Jan 22 at 8 pm.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/black-sheep-comedy-online-featuring-nikki-payne-tickets-125350096513