Black Sheep Comedy Valentine’s Day Show

Join Black Sheep Comedy Online for a special Valentine’s Day event.

Make this Valentine’s Day a stellar” date night in” while still supporting small business and your local comedy community!

Just grab some local takeout and your favourite regional wine, craft beer or… kombucha? Whatever suits your fancy, really. And then invite your favourite person, pet, or plant to laugh along to some hilarious comedy from your couch. Our lineup of stellar headlining comedians, as seen and heard on Just For Laughs, Comedy Network, SiriusXM, CBC, and more will provide you with a hilarious, fun and memorable date night in.

Tickets for this special edition of Black Sheep Comedy Online are donation based, Pay What You Can (suggested $10 per person or $20 per household). Your Zoom link will be emailed to you one hour before the show and again 5 minutes before showtime (just in case you missed the first email).

Meet your comedians:

Kyle Brownrigg

Kyle Brownrigg is an undeniable presence in Canadian comedy. Originally from Ottawa, Kyle now makes his home in Toronto where he is a local and touring comic. In June 2019 he was named ‘Best Breakout Artist’ at the Canadian Comedy Awards and was a finalist in SiriusXM’s Top Comic competition, the search for Canada’s next top comic, one of JFL42’s New Faces, and was selected as one of Canada’s Homegrown Comics for Just for Laughs. In his short career Kyle has done tapings for Comedy Network, CTV, and CBC Gem as part of Just for Laughs, CBC’s Halifax Comedy Festival, Laugh Out Loud, and The Debaters. He is certainly someone you don’t want to miss.

Tamara Shevon

Tamara Shevon is a Toronto-based comic who started her comedic story-telling through wine-coloured glasses in Bejing, China. Since then, she has been blazing through the Toronto scene with her characteristic wit and her lovable ability to flirt with the boundaries of socially acceptable. Tamara produces and hosts the very popular SOS Comedy Show. Tamara has performed stand-up all over China, Canada, and the United States and was second runner-up in the Beijing Improv Comedy Festival. More recently, Tamara has performed at NXNE and JFL42. In 2018, Tamara toured across Ontario with Shawna Edward for the Irritable & Confused Comedy Tour where she was the only black person at each stop. If this wasn’t obvious enough already, Tamara wrote this bio herself which is why she sounds so awesome.

Jason Allen

Jason Allen is a comic from Hamilton Ontario who performs all across North America at various comedy clubs along the way. Jason has worked with such acts as Tom Segura, Jeremy Hotz, Kevin Pollak and Brian Poeshn. Jason’s comedy has also been featured on Just for Laughs 42, The Brantford Comedy Festival, The Cottage Country Comedy Festival, The Edmonton Comedy Festival and Sirius XM satellite radio.

Allie Pearse

Allie Pearse is a standup comedian and writer on the award-winning show Letterkenny. She is a winner of JFL’s 2021 Standup & Pitch, has been featured on Sirius XM radio, JFL’s Comedy 101 roast show and OFF-JFL. She is the winner of the ‘I Heart Jokes Awards’ 2020 Breakout Comic, was nominated for the COCA comic of the year in 2020 and was runner up at the 2019 Toronto Comedy Brawl. She is the creator and producer of SLUT PARADE: A Sex Positive Comedy Show and House Comedy at Soho House in Toronto. Allie is a script reader for the LA based platform Coverfly where she offers story notes to writers from all over the world.