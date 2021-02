Live stand up comedy right from the comfort of your couch with headliner “That Canadian Guy” Glen Foster, featuring Alan Shane Lewis and guests Rachelle Lauzon & Arianne Tong. Hosted by Darcia Armstrong & Cathy MacPherson. Feb 26 at 8 pm. Pwyc (suggested $10 per person or $20 per household). Reserve. Zoom link will be sent one hour before show starts.

http://BlackSheepStandUpComedy.com