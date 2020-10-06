NOW MagazineAll EventsBlackity Black Show

The Blackity Black Show is a stand-up comedy show, showcasing Black performers in North-America. We want to foster a space where black art is nurtured and built up, but also showcase some of the amazing things black performers are doing through comedy. Oct 11 at 8 pm.

Tickets are PWYC with a recommended donation of $12. We are offering 10 free tickets to assure the show can be accessible for everyone.

Tickets online at eventbrite on Oct 11:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-blackity-black-black-show-web-show-tickets-122468455447

Date And Time

2020-10-11 @ 08:00 PM to
2020-10-11 @ 09:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Stage
 

Registration End Date

1970-01-01

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

