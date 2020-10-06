The Blackity Black Show is a stand-up comedy show, showcasing Black performers in North-America. We want to foster a space where black art is nurtured and built up, but also showcase some of the amazing things black performers are doing through comedy. Oct 11 at 8 pm.

Tickets are PWYC with a recommended donation of $12. We are offering 10 free tickets to assure the show can be accessible for everyone.

Tickets online at eventbrite on Oct 11:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-blackity-black-black-show-web-show-tickets-122468455447