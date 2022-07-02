Bob Vespaziani/Victor O/Eric Kinsella with Yvolga and Maeve Clark

Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 2, 2022

An evening of unpredictable connections, freewheeling sound, and trance-inducing visuals.
3 SETS OF IMPROVISED MUSIC
FEATURING:
BOB VESPAZIANI (https://bobvespaziani.bandcamp.com)/
VICTOR O (https://soundcloud.com/vapourvixen)/
ERIC KINSELLA
___________________________________
YVOLGA – special collab between ILYSE KRIVEL (https://eternalrealworld.bandcamp.com) & DORA DARIA (https://gardenofmagic.bandcamp.com)
___________________________________
MAEVE CLARK (https://damecook.bandcamp.com)
___________________________________
Accompanying visuals by Maeve & Vic.
$5 or p.w.y.c
July 9 at 10 pm, Tranzac, 292 Brunswick.

