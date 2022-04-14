The good folks at Liberty Laughs Comedy, comedians, Himansu Patel & Arman Afkhami bring you another unforgettable night of live stand up inside the prestigious Adelaide Hall Toronto!

Featuring the best comedians from all over the city ready to make you laugh your face off!

JEEVIN GILL (Seattle Comedy Competition, Absolute Comedy – @jgillcomedy)

RONALD HAE (The Teacher Hotline, Yuk Yuks – @ronaldhae)

BRAYDEN LYNCH (Cowbell Comedy, Comedy Bar – @blynch88)

Hilary Henderson (TikTok, Toronto – @hilarycomedy)

David Reuben (Everything Comedy, Toronto – cgr_news)

Headliner:

NIGEL GRINDSTEAD (Just for Laughs, CTV Comedy, SiruisXM – @gripsbread)

Hosted By:

Himansu Patel (Comedy Bar, Liberty Laughs! – @himansucomedy)

Arman Afkhami (JFL, Montreal/Toronto – @arman_hammer_)

BOBBLEHEAD COMEDY – THURSDAY APRIL 28TH, 2022 | 9PM

Tickets: $10 | On Sale Wednesday April 13th!

For info & reservations, call 416-897-8177 or 514-575-7622