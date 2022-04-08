Boy Girl Party’s Big Bash!

An evening of silly sketch comedy and side-splitting standup, featuring some of Toronto’s best comics!

Boy Girl Party is throwing a BIG BASH with some of their favourite Toronto comics!

Featuring:

Chris Sandiford

Jackie Pirico

TALLBOYZ

and your party planners…

Boy Girl Party!

(And Chili might be moving to LA soon so this could be your last chance to see Boy Girl Party perform altogether…)

So come on out to SoCap for 8:30 and let’s party!

April 29 at 8:30 pm. $15 in advance, $20 tickets available at the door. Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth.