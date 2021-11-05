Breaking Barriers – Ontario Pops Orchestra

Ontario Pops Orchestra will present its first concert for the 2021-2022 concert season. Due to covid restrictions the full 2021-2022 season will include only strings musicians. The Breaking Barriers concert will feature Mozart’s wonderful, the Serenade K, 525, “Eine kleine Nachtmusik,” and Vivaldi’s the Four Seasons “Summer”, a timeless masterpiece, featuring violinist Tanya Charles Iveniuk.

About the artist:

A native of Hamilton, Ontario, with roots in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, violinist, Tanya Charles Iveniuk, has performed across North and South America, and the Caribbean. Recipient of the Women’s Art Associate of Canada – Luella McCleary Award, the Gabriella Dory Prize in Music, and the Hamilton Black History Council’s John C Holland Award, Tanya received a Bachelor of Music (Violin Performance) from the University of Toronto, and an Artist Diploma (Orchestral Performance) from the Glenn Gould School. Currently, she is the concertmaster of the Obiora Ensemble, and violinist with Ensemble du Monde (Guadeloupe), Toronto Mozart Players, Sinfonia Toronto, and the Odin Quartet. Her former posts include concertmaster and soloist with the Colour of Music Festival Orchestra (COMF) and the COMF Virtuosi (SC, USA). Tanya is a dedicated educator, and an in-demand string adjudicator and clinician abroad as well as in Ontario. She is on the Education Outreach Team for Ensemble du Monde in Guadeloupe and has also been an instructor in Ajijic, Jalisco, Mexico for the Centro Regional de Estudios Musicales program and in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for the White Chapel Music Studio. Tanya is a Sessional Lecturer at the University of Toronto-Faculty of Music and is on faculty at the Regent Park School of Music.