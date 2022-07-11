BREAKING SOUND: Vi, Cindë, NOA, Bryn

Join us for Breaking Sound’s debut showcase at the Drake Underground on Thursday, July 14. You don’t want to miss this killer all-female lineup.

Vi, drawing her inspiration from heartbreak and hardships, her vulnerable lyrics are known to resonate deeply with others; Bryn, bringing together her signature warmth, poetic lyricism, and pop sensibilities; Cindë, combining emo guitar and Hip Hop melodies with lyrics written during her post-depression god complex; and NOA maintaining a fun, lighthearted velvety tone that helps lift her fans above the noise and negativity of everyday life – this is a lineup surely not to be missed.

19+. Please bring ID.

ADV $18

DOORS $25

DOORS 7pm

Facebook Event Page: https://fb.me/e/1Z4LqmqVs