Breakthru Events: Open Mic Night

Musicians and artists around the GTA, come out for a fun night of live music and interaction with other music lovers. March 3 at 7 pm. Free. https://bit.ly/3skvfYh Sign up sheet https://bit.ly/2ZzUaL5

https://www.facebook.com/events/1097139310800198/

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-03-03 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-03-03 @ 08:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

