Breakthru Events: St. Paddy's Day Open Mic

Breakthru Events: St. Paddy’s Day Open Mic

Breakthru Events is back, this time with a St. Paddy’s Day Open Mic Open Mic on March 17, 2021. Since we can’t be together this year in-person, let’s get together virtually and celebrate with some live music. Feel free to wear green (not a requirement), celebrate how ever you wish!

To perform please sign up on this Google Sheet http://bit.ly/3lfzOk3

The Google Meets link will be posted 10 minutes before 7:00pm on March 17th on our Facebook page and Instagram page. To receive the link via email, please register here: http://bit.ly/30DObW0

 

2021-03-17 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-03-17 @ 08:30 PM
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

