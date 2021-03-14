Breakthru Events is back, this time with a St. Paddy’s Day Open Mic. Since we can’t be together this year in-person, let’s get together virtually and celebrate with some live music. Feel free to wear green (not a requirement), celebrate how ever you wish. March 17 at 7 pm.

To perform please sign up on this Google Sheet http://bit.ly/3lfzOk3

The Google Meets link will be posted 10 minutes before 7:00 pm on March 17th on our Facebook page and Instagram page. To receive the link via email, please register here: http://bit.ly/30DObW0