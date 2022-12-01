Brew HAHA Comedy Night ft. Headliner: AL VAL

RyGuy Comedy presents Brew HAHA, York Region’s FAVOURITE comedy show! This is a monthly must-see event, and hands down one of the most entertaining things to do in Newmarket, Ontario!

Brew HAHA is a beautiful marriage of delicious craft beer and hilarious comedy! Featuring headliner AL VAL (Just For Laughs, CBC, CraveTV, Second City, and more!)

Each ticket includes a 12oz beer (19+) or soft drink, courtesy of Old Flame Brewing Co.

Tickets are available at https://ryguycomedy.eventbrite.com

Use promo code EARLYDEC to save 15% off tickets until December 11th!

——————————————————————-

WHERE: Old Flame Brewing Co. / 140 Main St S, Newmarket, ON, Canada

WHEN: Thursday, December 22nd, 2022

SEATING: Doors are open upstairs in the event space at 7:00pm, and the show starts at 7:30pm.

All seating is general admission.

There is a limited number of tables available. All other seats are chairs-only. Please arrive early to get good seats and enjoy the 12oz beer (19+) or soft drink included with your ticket!

TICKETS: $20 in advance / $25 at the door (if available). We regularly sell out this show so get your tickets ASAP!

All tickets are final sale and are non-refundable except in the case of cancelled, postponed, or rescheduled events.

ACCESSIBILITY: Unfortunately the upstairs event space is accessible by staircase only.

——————————————————————-

Hosted by:

Ryan Zeitz

Featuring:

Luke Lynndale

Moira LePage

R﻿yan Beverage

And your Headliner, AL VAL!

——————————————————————-

RyGuy Comedy would like to extend a big THANK YOU to Old Flame Brewing Co. for hosting this amazing show and supplying their phenomenal craft beer!

Brewery hours will also be EXTENDED to 10pm in the taproom downstairs, so feel free to stay and hang out after the show!

——————————————————————-

Follow RyGuy Comedy on social media to hear about future events!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RyGuyComedyShows/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ryguycomedyshows/