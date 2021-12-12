BREW HAHA Comedy Show @ Old Flame Brewing Co. – Headliner: Al Val

RyGuy Comedy presents BREW HAHA a beautiful marriage of craft beer and hilarious comedy!

Each ticket includes a 12oz beer (19+) or soft drink courtesy of Old Flame Brewing Co.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/207192397037

WHERE: Old Flame Brewing Co. / 140 Main St S Newmarket ON Canada

WHEN: Thursday December 23rd 2021

SEATING: Doors are open upstairs in the event space at 6:30pm and the show starts promptly at 7:30pm.

All seating is general admission.

Please arrive early to get good seats and enjoy the 12oz beer (19+) or soft drink included with your ticket!

TICKETS: $20 in advance / $25 at the door (if available). We sold out last month so get your tickets ASAP!

ACCESSIBILITY: Unfortunately the upstairs event space is accessible by staircase only.

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS: The Government of Ontario requires guests to show proof of full vaccination along with a government-issued photo ID in order to attend the performance. Please check in with Old Flame Brewing Co. staff prior to sitting.

Masks must also be worn while not seated and consuming food or beverages.

No refunds will be issued for guests turned away due to non-compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Hosted by:

Ryan Zeitz a bipolar mental health advocate who uses comedy to help combat stigma. He also recently opened for Pardis Parker and Frank Spadone.

Featuring:

Nick Fernandes, a young comedian that is the incarnation of the United Nations hates watching the news and loves to find the silly in all things. He was recently featured by CBC Comedy as an up-and-coming comedian.

Liam Kelly, who has been making audiences laugh for over 20 years! From The Second City to Yuk Yuks and countless corporate shows Liam always delivers! A show by Liam is a night with your favourite Uncle who says all the things you wish you could say!

Ronald Hae, a rising comic from Mississauga. His act is centred around Asian culture life as a teacher and his family. He has performed at the Brantford Rising Stars Festival and has been featured on Sirius XM radio.

Mike Payne, a touring comic who has worked with Yuk Yuks Absolute Comedy and The Comic Strip. Mike has also had the pleasure of opening for Jeremy Hotz Ali Siddiq Spenny Rice Aaron Berg and Martha Chaves. Mike is a co-host of the Cinema Smackdown podcast on barrieuncovered.ca and has appeared on several others including Jason Rouse’s Safe Word.

And your HEADLINER AL VAL!

In recent years Al Val has enjoyed nothing short of a meteoric rise in the Canadian comedy scene. Val has made appearances at Just For Laughs’ “New Faces” Showcase JFL NorthWest Off-JFL/Zoofest and has taped stand-up sets for CBC Gem (“New Wave of Standup”) Crave TV (“The Stand-Up Show with Jon Dore”) and “JFL Originals”.

Host of her own weekly solo stream-of-consciousness podcast “PodGis” graduate of Second City’s Conservatory Program and one part of improv-rock musical duo “OverDude” there’s no wonder this multitalented whirlwind was voted by her peers as 2020’s “Breakout Comic of the Year” (in the ‘male’ category no less – really stickin’ it to the fellas!).

Between her boundlessly high energy vulnerability and honesty regarding her transgender journey clever insightful perspective and spontaneous silly delivery Al Val is surely a dynamic exciting entertainer whose charm you will surely be unable to resist!

RyGuy Comedy would like to extend a big THANK YOU to Old Flame Brewing Co. for hosting this amazing show and supplying their phenomenal craft beer!

Brewery hours will also be EXTENDED to10pm in the taproom downstairs so feel free to stay and hang out after the show!

