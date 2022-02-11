Brew HAHA Comedy Show

RyGuy Comedy presents BREW HAHA, a beautiful marriage of craft beer and hilarious comedy! Featuring headliner Alex Wood.

WHERE: Old Flame Brewing Co. / 140 Main St S, Newmarket, ON, Canada

WHEN: Thursday, February 24th, 2022.

SEATING: Doors are open upstairs in the event space at 7 pm, and the show starts promptly at 7:30 pm. All seating is general admission.

TICKETS: $20 in advance / $25 at the door (if available). Seating is limited with COVID restrictions.

ACCESSIBILITY: Unfortunately the upstairs event space is accessible by staircase only.

Hosted by: Ryan Zeitz; Featuring: Collin Sedaris, Kyle Bergstresser, Anjelica Scannura And your HEADLINER, ALEX WOOD!

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS: The Government of Ontario requires guests to show proof of full vaccination along with a government-issued photo ID in order to attend the performance. Please check in with Old Flame Brewing Co. staff prior to sitting.

Masks must also be worn while not seated and consuming food or beverages. No refunds will be issued for guests turned away due to non-compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

