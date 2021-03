Puppetmongers Theatre’s filmed fun-for-all-ages puppet theatre show streaming online until March 24. This tongue-in-cheek miniature one ring circus, starring highly trained building bricks with the acrobatic Bildovitch family, Madame Brikaskova on her high trapeze and the brick contortionist. Tickets free or by PWYC donation.

https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/puppetmongers-theatre/events/brick-bros-circus/