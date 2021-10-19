Bring It! New Talent Comedy Competition

Comedy Nuggets presents a new talent comedy competition ensuring that some of the Toronto upcoming comedians bring their best material to out laugh their competition.

The show will be comprised of 7 new comedians (performing for 24 months or less) doing 5 minutes each and a headliner closing the show. At the end of the show, audience members will select their top 3 comics. The top comedian will receive $100 and a paid spot in Best Stand-Up Set.

The November 9th lineup includes –

Jason Rainville, Yasmin Morup, Keegan Hawkeswood, Mark Holland, Emilie Wilkinson, Mike Graham, Christine Uram, Himansu Patel, headliner Roy Daye and host Luke Lyndnale. 9:30 pm. $25, adv $20. https://comedybar.ca/shows/bring-it?ev=2021-11-09

ABOUT COMEDY BAR

Comedy Bar is a basement venue with 16 steps to the entrance. Washrooms are located on the main floor of the venue. There are two theatre spaces. Please be sure to confirm which theatre you should be in when you pick up your ticket at box office. Seating is general admission. Please be sure to arrive at least 30 minutes ahead of show start time to be sure you get the seats(s) of your choice.

COMEDY BAR LOCATION

Comedy Bar is located at 945 Bloor West between Ossington and Dovercourt on the south side. (directly across from the Delaware exit of the Ossington TTC).

COVID 19 PROCEDURES

– All protocols followed.

– The Government of Ontario requires legitimate proof of double vaccination to be shown upon entry, you will need to show this proof if you are attending the show.

QUESTIONS/CONCERNS/ADDITIONAL REQUESTS

If you require any further information or have any concerns or specific venue needs for the event please call 416-551-6540 or email boxoffice@comedybar.ca to reserve.