Bring It – New Talent Comedy Competition

Comedy Nuggets presents Bring It!. This show is a new talent comedy competition ensuring that some of the Toronto upcoming comedians bring their best material to out laugh their competition.

The show will be comprised of 7 new comedians (performing for 24 months or less) doing 5 minutes each and a headliner closing the show. At the end of the show, audience members will select their top 3 comics. The top comedian will receive $100 and a spot in Best Stand-Up Set.

The March 8th lineup includes –

– Erin Oliver

– Etay Kuperman

– Olaf Sham

– Manny Mangat

– Ross Hammond

– Conall Walsh

– Gigi Klein

Host: Luke Lynndale

Feature: Edworld Kim

Headliner: Nigel Grinstead

TICKETS: $23 pre-sale/online | $26 at the door

Comedy Nuggets

www.comedynuggets.com

FB: www.facebook.com/comedynuggets

IG: www.instagram.com/comedynuggets