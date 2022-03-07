Readers' Choice 2021

Bring It – New Talent Comedy Competition

18 18 people viewed this event.

Comedy Nuggets presents Bring It!. This show is a new talent comedy competition ensuring that some of the Toronto upcoming comedians bring their best material to out laugh their competition.

The show will be comprised of 7 new comedians (performing for 24 months or less) doing 5 minutes each and a headliner closing the show. At the end of the show, audience members will select their top 3 comics. The top comedian will receive $100 and a spot in Best Stand-Up Set.

The March 8th lineup includes –
– Erin Oliver
– Etay Kuperman
– Olaf Sham
– Manny Mangat
– Ross Hammond
– Conall Walsh
– Gigi Klein

Host: Luke Lynndale
Feature: Edworld Kim
Headliner: Nigel Grinstead

TICKETS: $23 pre-sale/online | $26 at the door

Comedy Nuggets
www.comedynuggets.com
FB: www.facebook.com/comedynuggets
IG: www.instagram.com/comedynuggets

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $23 pre-sale/online | $26 at the door.

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time

Tue, Mar 8th, 2022 @ 09:30 PM
to 10:00 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

