Bring It – New Talent Comedy Competition

Comedy Nuggets presents Bring It!. This show is a new talent comedy competition ensuring that some of the Toronto upcoming comedians bring their best material to out laugh their competition.
The show will be comprised of 7 new comedians (performing for 24 months or less) doing 5 minutes each and a headliner closing the show. At the end of the show, audience members will select their top 3 comics. The top comedian will receive $100 and a spot in Best Stand-Up Set.
The March 8th lineup includes –
– Erin Oliver
– Etay Kuperman
– Olaf Sham
– Manny Mangat
– Ross Hammond
– Conall Walsh
– Gigi Klein
Host: Luke Lynndale
Feature: Edworld Kim
Headliner: Nigel Grinstead
TICKETS: $23 pre-sale/online | $26 at the door
Comedy Nuggets
www.comedynuggets.com
FB: www.facebook.com/comedynuggets
IG: www.instagram.com/comedynuggets
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Location ID - 560934