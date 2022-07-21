Brownman Ali & Cruzao Grupo Monstruoso

Brownman & CRUZAO GRUPO MONSTRUOSO (“The Monster”)

SAT-AUG-13 @ Axis Club Theatre, Toronto

$25 (+$2.50 Eventbrite service charge) / $35 at the door / $20 students / arts workers

Tix: www.eventbrite.ca/e/377521526047

2x National Jazz Award winning trumpet player BROWNMAN ALI brings his all-original 15-man Latin-jazz Urban Orchestra to Toronto’s Axis Club Theatre. This power-house “monster” ensemble is a Big Band version of Ali’s internationally acclaimed chord-less quintet CRUZAO (winners of the Montreal Jazz Fest’s coveted “Grand Prix du Jazz”) and is stacked with Toronto’s Latin, Jazz & Hip-hop musical all-stars and features 6 horns, 3 percussionists, 2 bassists, 2 Latin vocalists & 2 freestyle rappers. They will be performing 2 dynamic sets of Brownman’s all-original large ensemble orchestras colliding authentic Latin rhythms, jazz harmony, urban music ideology and big band writing techniques — all still in a chord-less frame-work. The result: an onslaught of funkified sound that will have you dancing as much as it has you smiling.

CRUZAO GRUPO MONSTRUOSO is:

www.Monster.Brownman.com

BROWNMAN ALI – trumpet / flugel / composer (Trinidad)

BOBBY RICE – lead trumpet / flugel (Canada)

MARCUS ALI – alto sax / flute / soprano (Trinidad)

PAUL TARUSSOV – trombone (Russia)

JEFF KING – tenor sax / soprano (Canada)

SHIRANTHA BEDDAGE – baritone sax (Sri Lanka)

PACO LUVIANO – 6-string electric bass (Mexico)

EDDIE CASTRO – 6-string electric bass (Miami)

MARK KELSO – drumset / timbales (Canada)

LUISITO ORBEGOSO – congas / timbales (Peru)

RUBEN ESGUERRA – bongos / campana / perc (Colombia)

ALEX NAAR – Latin vocals (Panama)

LUIS FRANCO – Latin vocals (Venezuela)

PHATT AL – freestyle rapper (Jamaica)

N.I.GEL – freestyle rapper (Jamaica)

Presented by: Sebastian Cook & The BEAT Network, Lemmon Entertainment, Long & McQuades, Brownman Music Inc. & Browntasauras Records. Graciously supported by the Ontario Arts Council & Canada Arts Council