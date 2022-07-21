Brownman Ali & Cruzao Grupo Monstruoso

- News
Brownman & CRUZAO GRUPO MONSTRUOSO (“The Monster”)
SAT-AUG-13 @ Axis Club Theatre, Toronto
$25 (+$2.50 Eventbrite service charge) / $35 at the door / $20 students / arts workers
Tix: www.eventbrite.ca/e/377521526047
—
2x National Jazz Award winning trumpet player BROWNMAN ALI brings his all-original 15-man Latin-jazz Urban Orchestra to Toronto’s Axis Club Theatre. This power-house “monster” ensemble is a Big Band version of Ali’s internationally acclaimed chord-less quintet CRUZAO (winners of the Montreal Jazz Fest’s coveted “Grand Prix du Jazz”) and is stacked with Toronto’s Latin, Jazz & Hip-hop musical all-stars and features 6 horns, 3 percussionists, 2 bassists, 2 Latin vocalists & 2 freestyle rappers. They will be performing 2 dynamic sets of Brownman’s all-original large ensemble orchestras colliding authentic Latin rhythms, jazz harmony, urban music ideology and big band writing techniques — all still in a chord-less frame-work. The result: an onslaught of funkified sound that will have you dancing as much as it has you smiling.
CRUZAO GRUPO MONSTRUOSO is:
www.Monster.Brownman.com
—-
BROWNMAN ALI – trumpet / flugel / composer (Trinidad)
BOBBY RICE – lead trumpet / flugel (Canada)
MARCUS ALI – alto sax / flute / soprano (Trinidad)
PAUL TARUSSOV – trombone (Russia)
JEFF KING – tenor sax / soprano (Canada)
SHIRANTHA BEDDAGE – baritone sax (Sri Lanka)
PACO LUVIANO – 6-string electric bass (Mexico)
EDDIE CASTRO – 6-string electric bass (Miami)
MARK KELSO – drumset / timbales (Canada)
LUISITO ORBEGOSO – congas / timbales (Peru)
RUBEN ESGUERRA – bongos / campana / perc (Colombia)
ALEX NAAR – Latin vocals (Panama)
LUIS FRANCO – Latin vocals (Venezuela)
PHATT AL – freestyle rapper (Jamaica)
N.I.GEL – freestyle rapper (Jamaica)
—-
Presented by: Sebastian Cook & The BEAT Network, Lemmon Entertainment, Long & McQuades, Brownman Music Inc. & Browntasauras Records. Graciously supported by the Ontario Arts Council & Canada Arts Council
Location Address - 722 College St.
Event Price - $25 adv / $35 door