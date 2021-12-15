Readers' Choice 2021

Dec 15, 2021

Brownman’s HOLIDAY MADNESS
(A Truly Insane Modern Jazz Christmas Concert)

Internationally acclaimed jazz trumpet player Brownman Ali’s Jazz Christmas show is a unique reading of classic holiday tunes by the BROWNMAN AKOUSTIC 4-TET, which features a hand-picked cast of some of Toronto’s top-shelf jazz & studio musicians. Each year during the holidays Brownman specially arranges and re-orchestrates many of the quintessential archetypes of the season, with his own unique visions.
Imagine, if you will:
— “God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman”, as a boom-bap hip-hop track
— “Frosty the Snowman” with a Cuban Songo twist
— “We Three Kings”, in 4, as an R’n’B tune
— “Rudolph” as a hard-swinging Coltrane tune
— “Jingle Bells” in 7/8, like Brubeck might have done it
— “Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire” as a Brazilian Samba
— “Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” like a 50’s Miles tunes
— “Do You Hear What I Hear” as down-tempo soul
— “Silent Night” as a funk ballad
All these and more!

Holiday cheer interpreted and re-imagined by one of the nation’s most acclaimed modern jazz iconoclasts.
—-
Sat-Dec-18, 7-10pm
@ Supermarket
268 Augusta Ave, Toronto, ON M5T 2L9
www.SupermarketTO.ca
$20 door
$15 advance (link below)
$10 student & arts workers
Tickets: www.eventbrite.ca/e/213703080667
—-
BROWNMAN AKOUSTIC 4-TET is:
:: Brownman Ali – trumpet
:: Jeremy Hucal – keyboard
:: Bennet Young – bass
:: Riley O’Connor – drums

