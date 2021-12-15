Brownman’s HOLIDAY MADNESS

(A Truly Insane Modern Jazz Christmas Concert)

Internationally acclaimed jazz trumpet player Brownman Ali’s Jazz Christmas show is a unique reading of classic holiday tunes by the BROWNMAN AKOUSTIC 4-TET, which features a hand-picked cast of some of Toronto’s top-shelf jazz & studio musicians. Each year during the holidays Brownman specially arranges and re-orchestrates many of the quintessential archetypes of the season, with his own unique visions.

Imagine, if you will:

— “God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman”, as a boom-bap hip-hop track

— “Frosty the Snowman” with a Cuban Songo twist

— “We Three Kings”, in 4, as an R’n’B tune

— “Rudolph” as a hard-swinging Coltrane tune

— “Jingle Bells” in 7/8, like Brubeck might have done it

— “Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire” as a Brazilian Samba

— “Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” like a 50’s Miles tunes

— “Do You Hear What I Hear” as down-tempo soul

— “Silent Night” as a funk ballad

All these and more!

Holiday cheer interpreted and re-imagined by one of the nation’s most acclaimed modern jazz iconoclasts.

—-

Sat-Dec-18, 7-10pm

@ Supermarket

268 Augusta Ave, Toronto, ON M5T 2L9

www.SupermarketTO.ca

$20 door

$15 advance (link below)

$10 student & arts workers

Tickets: www.eventbrite.ca/e/213703080667

—-

BROWNMAN AKOUSTIC 4-TET is:

:: Brownman Ali – trumpet

:: Jeremy Hucal – keyboard

:: Bennet Young – bass

:: Riley O’Connor – drums