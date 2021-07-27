Back To Church – Black Tiger Sex Machine.

Outdoor music festival celebrating post COVID-19 lockdown with BTSM, Whipped Cream, Sam Lamar and others. Aug 7 from 4 -11 pm. $60. Markham Fairgrounds, 10801 McCowan Rd, Markham. https://www.showpass.com/btsm/

There will be more than ample space in order to social distance if personally preferred and masks must be worn at all times except when consuming food or beverages. This is an all ages event with two 19+ areas within the venue, as well as food and beverages will be available for purchase.