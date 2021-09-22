But That’s Another Story – 2nd Anniversary Gala

The popular monthly storytelling series returns to a venue to celebrate two years of sharing some great tales. Featuring CBC’s Ali Hassan; epic teller Ana Kerz; Fringe Festival Favourite Chris Gibbs; the irrepressible Elaine Gold and Replay Storytelling’s Paul Aflalo , the 90 minute show is hosted as usual by Christel Bartelse and Briane Nasimok.

Walk the red carpet; strut for our paparazzi; enjoy the bar and bring your most elegant face masks as Covid protocol will be in effect. Seating is limited and should be booked in advance at the Wychwood Theatre website –