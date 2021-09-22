But That’s Another Story – 2nd Anniversary Gala

- News
Monthly storytelling series with Ali Hassan, Ana Kerz, Chris Gibbs, Elaine Gold and Paul Aflalo, hosted by Christel Bartelse and Briane Nasimok. Oct 3 at 7:30 pm. $15. Wychwood Theatre, 76 Wychwood. https://www.tyttheatre.com/wychwood-theatre
Face masks as Covid protocol will be in effect. Seating is limited and should be booked in advance.
Location Address - 76 Wychwood, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $15
