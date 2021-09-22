Election

But That’s Another Story – 2nd Anniversary Gala

Monthly storytelling series with Ali Hassan, Ana Kerz, Chris Gibbs, Elaine Gold and Paul Aflalo, hosted by Christel Bartelse.

Sep 22, 2021

Monthly storytelling series with Ali Hassan, Ana Kerz, Chris Gibbs, Elaine Gold and Paul Aflalo, hosted by Christel Bartelse and Briane Nasimok. Oct 3 at 7:30 pm. $15. Wychwood Theatre, 76 Wychwood. https://www.tyttheatre.com/wychwood-theatre

Face masks as Covid protocol will be in effect.  Seating is limited and should be booked in advance.

Sun, Oct 3rd, 2021 @ 07:30 PM
Wychwood Theatre

Concert or Performance

Stage
 
 

